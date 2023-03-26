Spartan Planning & Wealth Management Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 5,889,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,470,729. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.99.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

