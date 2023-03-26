Square Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $49.74 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Square Token token can now be bought for about $24.05 or 0.00086517 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $49.74 million and $6.47 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Square Token has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 22.15428919 USD and is down -16.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $9,683,908.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

