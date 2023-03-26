Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $810,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568,965 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,685,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,867,045. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

