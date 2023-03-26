Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target to $1.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Affimed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affimed Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Affimed by 147.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affimed by 30.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.