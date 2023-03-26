StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.