StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.95.
Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
