StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.

