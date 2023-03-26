StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
