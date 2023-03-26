StockNews.com Upgrades American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to “Hold”

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
American Superconductor Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.90.
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.
