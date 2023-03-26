StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.76%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

