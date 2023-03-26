StockNews.com Upgrades LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

LC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered LendingClub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

LC opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.37 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 62,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

