Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Has $10.57 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.5% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $522,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.78. 137,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,546. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.36 and a twelve month high of $283.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

