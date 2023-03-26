STP Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $90.12 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. STP has a market capitalization of $90.12 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030159 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018196 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00200492 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,065.75 or 1.00001106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000119 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.0484769 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $13,354,435.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.