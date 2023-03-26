Stratec (ETR:SBS) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Stratec (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($82.80) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($93.55) price target on shares of Stratec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €119.00 ($127.96) target price on shares of Stratec in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Stratec Stock Performance

Shares of SBS opened at €65.40 ($70.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $793.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €79.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €81.68. Stratec has a 1 year low of €64.70 ($69.57) and a 1 year high of €130.60 ($140.43).

Stratec Company Profile

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

