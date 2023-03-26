sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $42.66 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. sUSD has a market cap of $42.66 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003601 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 42,553,213 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

