Sweet Financial Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 331.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $24,181,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 2,266,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,544. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

