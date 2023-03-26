Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.37. 1,532,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,023,106. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.30.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

