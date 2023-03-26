Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 625.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

TDS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.71. 2,343,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.47. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -924.88%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading

