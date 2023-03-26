Sweet Financial Partners LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 92.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,068. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $50.23.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

