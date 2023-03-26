Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TGT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.22. 2,703,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,574. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.57. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

