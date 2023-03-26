Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 13,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 145,887 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 260,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,865,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 4,561 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,865 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

QCOM traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,987,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,666,772. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

