Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 4,919 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,171 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

