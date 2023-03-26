Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYRS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($0.75) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.12% and a negative return on equity of 134.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.