Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 48,277 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 2.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $32,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

