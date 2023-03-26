TCR2 Therapeutics’ (TCRR) Hold Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their hold rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

TCRR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.91.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $1.50 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

