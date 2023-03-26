TELA Bio, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.53) Per Share (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for TELA Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELA Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after buying an additional 149,612 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

