Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $248.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.71%.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

