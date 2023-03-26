Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.15.

TLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Telos by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,359,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Telos by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Telos by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Telos by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Stock Up 3.0 %

Telos Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.37 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

