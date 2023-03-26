Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.47. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

