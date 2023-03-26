TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TIXT. Bank of America upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.