Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Piper Sandler

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $14.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tempest Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

