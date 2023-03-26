Tenset (10SET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $252,728.38

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, Tenset has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $93.40 million and approximately $252,728.38 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001911 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00334669 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,262.71 or 0.26177507 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010224 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,392,369 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

