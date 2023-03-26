Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,978.18 (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,978.18 or 0.07112726 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.84 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

