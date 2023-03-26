Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,978.37

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,978.37 or 0.07066923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $95.85 million and $6.40 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00332845 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,247.17 or 0.26034830 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s launch date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

