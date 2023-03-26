The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1,426.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

NYSE:BK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.31. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

