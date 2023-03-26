The Graph Price Reaches $0.14 (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $36.23 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,613,995,202 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,884,205,232 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “[The Graph](https://thegraph.com/) is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both [DeFi](https://coinmarketcap.com/alexandria/article/what-is-decentralized-finance) and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

