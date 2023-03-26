The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

