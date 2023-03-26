The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after buying an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

