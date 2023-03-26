Threshold One Day Volume Tops $47.63 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Threshold has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $414.68 million and approximately $47.63 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025451 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00030158 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018279 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00199575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,781.43 or 0.99948645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179714 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04137985 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $40,204,447.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

