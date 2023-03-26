TomoChain (TOMO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.55 Million

TomoChain (TOMO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 26th. One TomoChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TomoChain has a total market cap of $53.55 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TomoChain has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About TomoChain

TomoChain’s genesis date was July 15th, 2017. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,768,800 coins. TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com. The Reddit community for TomoChain is https://reddit.com/r/tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @tomochainann and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain.

TomoChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The backbone of TomoChain’s products and overall ecosystem is the TomoChain blockchain with its innovative Proof-of-Staking Voting (PoSV) consensus. To facilitate interactions between users (including Voters and Masternode owners) and the TomoChain blockchain, a set of protocols and products have been built to support speed, privacy, usability, and liquidity needs all in one platform. TomoChain goal is to develop highly innovative products and technologies to make TomoChain an ideal platform for blockchain games, decentralized finance, and enterprise-oriented applications.TomoChain supports all EVM-compatible smart-contracts, protocols, and atomic cross-chain token transfers. New scaling techniques such as sharding, EVM parallelisation, private-chain generation, hardware integration will be continuously researched and incorporated into TomoChain’s Masternode architecture which will be an ideal scalable smart-contract public blockchain for decentralized apps, token issuances and token integration for small and big businesses.”

