Toncoin (TON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.62 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and $30.62 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.11 or 0.00007645 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029996 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018283 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00199717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,619.11 or 1.00040755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. More information can be found at https://ton.org/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

