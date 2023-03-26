Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $301.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Torrid updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Torrid Trading Up 21.8 %

Torrid stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Torrid from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Torrid in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

About Torrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Torrid by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Torrid by 64.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Torrid by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

