Trade Desk’s (TTD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

