Truist Financial Trims Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Target Price to $29.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,359.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,078 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $266,654.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,359.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,275 shares of company stock worth $681,880. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 869,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 842,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after buying an additional 713,391 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter worth $17,738,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 99.6% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 935,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after purchasing an additional 466,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

