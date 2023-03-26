Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Price Target Cut to GBX 140 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

TRST stock opened at GBX 84.70 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.78. Trustpilot Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.85 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 162.90 ($2.00). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 101.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.94. The firm has a market cap of £352.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2,823.33.

In related news, insider Joe Hurd bought 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £5,082.88 ($6,242.02). Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

