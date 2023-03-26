U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) vs. Getaround (NYSE:GETR) Critical Survey

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and U-Haul, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 3 0 3.00 U-Haul 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getaround presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 817.01%. Given Getaround’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Getaround is more favorable than U-Haul.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Getaround has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U-Haul has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getaround and U-Haul’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A U-Haul $5.74 billion 1.85 $1.12 billion $4.92 11.01

U-Haul has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and U-Haul’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% U-Haul 16.55% 15.37% 5.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of U-Haul shares are held by institutional investors. 43.2% of U-Haul shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U-Haul beats Getaround on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Co. engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment is involved in providing loss adjusting and claims handling for U-Haul through regional offices. The Life Insurance segment provides life and health insurance products primarily to the senior market through the direct writing and reinsuring of life insurance, Medicare supplement, and annuity policies. The company was founded by Anna Mary Carty Shoen and Leonard Samuel Shoen in 1945 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

