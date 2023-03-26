United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 3,658 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $28,715.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,362.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis R. Woods acquired 5,000 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,053.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 9,658 shares of company stock worth $71,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.