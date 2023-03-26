United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.64.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 14.23%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $181,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.
