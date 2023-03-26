UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $475.99 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

