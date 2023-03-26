UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Cut by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,692 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.7% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $475.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $481.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $509.19.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

