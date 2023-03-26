UNIUM (UNM) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $40.87 or 0.00146925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNIUM has a market capitalization of $118.86 million and approximately $888.04 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 41.69535232 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,017.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

