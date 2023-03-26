Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,571,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,017,000 after buying an additional 592,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,536,000 after purchasing an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $129.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.65 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

