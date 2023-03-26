Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,060,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,711,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,592,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,980,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.76. The company had a trading volume of 320,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,881. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

